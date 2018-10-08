Everything we know about the horror limo crash that killed 20 people.

A limo full of people – including two newlywed couples – on their way to a birthday celebration in upstate New York were killed in a horror crash on Saturday afternoon.

The limousine driver and 17 passengers, as well as two bystanders, were killed when the driver failed to stop at an intersection and ploughed into a parked 4WD in a carpark at Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe in Schoharie.

The crash, which also killed two bystanders near the unmanned four-wheel drive, is the deadliest US transportation accident in almost a decade.

According to an aunt of several victims, the guests were celebrating a 30th birthday. Earlier reports incorrectly said the guests had been to a wedding.

Several victims have been identified

While authorities haven't released any of the crash victims' names, several have been identified by family and friends through interviews, social media and fundraising sites.

Barbara Douglas told the New York Post that her niece, Amy Steenburg, was married in June and the limo ride was part of a surprise for her 30th birthday.