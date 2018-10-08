– With AAP

A family is searching for answers after their two-year-one son died while waiting for treatment at a Melbourne hospital.

Shadrach Sumaru and Kathryn Ram said their son Isaiah suffered a cardiac arrest and died on September 26 after waiting in Dandenong hospital’s emergency room for more than two hours.

Nine News reports the parents had first noticed their son’s fever two days earlier and called an ambulance. They said they were told to give him some paracetamol instead.

The boy became sicker overnight and his parents took him to their local GP – who called an ambulance, immediately rushing him to emergency.

There, while waiting for treatment with an increasingly sick boy, his parents saw him collapse in their arms.

"My son was in Shad's lap and his last word was 'juice', so I gave him juice," Kathryn told Nine News.

"He took that juice and all of a sudden his tongue swelled up, his eyes started rolling.

"Then I started screaming 'something's happening to my son'."

Isaiah went into cardiac arrest and died later that afternoon.

It's believed he may have contracted pneumonia - but Shadrach and Kathryn are waiting on the results of a coroner's report to know what killed their son.

Monash Health said it would review its processes, while Ambulance Victoria is also looking into their side of what happened.