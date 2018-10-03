The influencer birth announcement that has us blinking twice.

Most women who’ve just pushed roughly three kilograms of human being out of their body aren’t particularly fussed about their hair or their foundation or whether they’ve nailed a smoky eye for the post-birth Instagram upload.

But Lilly Ghalichi isn’t most people.

The American social media influencer and former star of reality TV show The Shahs of Sunset just brought an actual real-life person into the world, and she chose to use the moment to #hustle for her beauty business.

“Alara Mir Born 9/30/18. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents,” the 35-year-old wrote.

“Wearing the ‘MILF’ Lash during delivery by @LillyLashes from the ‘Living Your Best Life Collection’.”

Right. Good to know. We guess they’re… umm… sturdy?

The lawyer turned entrepreneur has several fashion and beauty-related business, including Lilly’s Lashes, an online fashion store, a line of hair extensions and even a hair-nourishing vitamin range.