"Did I just pee my pants?" Tell me you're postpartum without telling me you're postpartum.

“Oh my gosh, Rikki, I literally just peed myself.”

My friend Nicole said this from 10 steps in front of me as we walked along the local boardwalk in the warm winter sun, our prams rolling along.

“Oh hun, right, OK, are you OK? I’ll go find where the nearest loo is?”…is what I should have said.

Instead, I laughed.

Like, the down-on-all-fours-in-the-middle-of-the-path-so-annoyed-joggers-had-to-run-around-me kind of laugh.

I know, I know. It probably comes across as being really mean and inconsiderate and all of the other words that went through my head mid-laugh, but honestly, it was truly funny.

Why? Because it has happened to me a THOUSAND times and I was ecstatic that someone else actually understood and went through it sometimes too.

It’s pretty astounding to learn that 1 in 2 women over 35 experience light bladder leakage (LBL). And that 50% of those women affected experience bladder leaks specifically from pregnancy or childbirth.

When I look to my left, then look to my right, that’s exactly half of the women in the Coles cereal aisle I was in today, fighting their kids to put the chocolate cereal back.

That’s a LOT of women who can relate. And a lot of them wearing Poise (like me), to try to keep their poise in everyday situations.

Up until about 15 months ago, I was the other half of women. I could laugh hard and loud without a care in the world. I could run down the stairs to get my ringing phone and jump on a trampoline like I was in the circus.

So what happened 15 months ago? Well, Sailor happened.

She was small, swift and eager to enter the world with a quick slide and cry. After trying to have our Sailor for almost 8 years, my hubby and I couldn’t contain the feeling of finally completing our family.

Sailor was our second girl, Summer being born back in 2011 when I was fit, healthy and everything in place (if you know what I mean).

I carried high and compact, and could have a coughing fit without a single drop of pee exiting my soon-to-be-ready baby canal.

The doctor said to thank the kegels I did every morning and night on the train home from work, so I was convinced it was because I just had a vagina that did what it was supposed to do.

An 8 year age gap might not seem like a ridiculous amount of time, but for this baby mama’s body, it was as if a LIFETIME had passed.