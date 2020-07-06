"My bladder is a mess." The unspoken things that happen to our bodies after childbirth.

OK, we kind of underplay it but creating and birthing a baby is kind of a big deal.

Our bodies are amazing. We create life.

But why doesn’t anyone ever talk about the weird and wonderful (but mainly weird) things that happen to our bodies after giving birth? Why are some things just ‘taboo’, when so many of us are quietly experiencing them?

Well, we decided to call on some mums to give us the down low on how their body changed after having a baby, and the ways they’ve coped with those changes.

“I always need to wee.” – Amy, 36, NSW Central Coast

“I sometimes dream about the days when I could go a whole night without waking up to go to the toilet. I always need to wee since having two babies, my bladder’s a mess. I have to go before we leave the house or I’m the woman you pass on the highway with her knickers around her ankles.

"I take comfort in the fact I'm not alone, though. One in two Aussie women over the age of 35+ experience bladder leakage, usually from pregnancy or playing sport. For me, it's been a pregnancy and post-baby thing."

“My feet got bigger.” – Heather, 39, Adelaide

“Even after I lost all my baby weight, my feet remained bigger. A whole size bigger. I asked the doctor about it and he said it’s pretty common but I’ve not met another mum who has experienced it. Or perhaps they don’t want to talk about it!

“But I actually don’t mind as I’m the same shoe size as my sister now so can steal all her lovely shoes, so that’s how I’ve solved that problem. But still, I’d expected bigger hips and a bigger tummy but never bigger feet! So strange.”