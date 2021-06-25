50 women share their biggest life regret.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

Looking back, almost all of us have at least one regret.

Whether that's something small or life-altering, there's that one thing we wished we'd done differently.

So we asked the Mamamia community to share their biggest life regret. Here's what 50 of them had to say.

1. Jessie

"I regret not wearing sunscreen consistently until my late 20s."

2. Simone

"My biggest regret is not going on exchange while I was at uni. I think it would have been the best experience and now I feel like I'm too settled here and established in my career to pick up and move overseas."

3. Renny

"I regret not saving from an earlier point in my life. Even if it was a small amount, I now understand how much that would have helped now."

4. Carol

"I wish I'd finished Year 12 - I left halfway through the year. I would have loved to have gone to uni."

5. Megan

"I regret losing my virginity before marriage. I was scared I wouldn't be able to have sex if I didn’t have experience, I now know that having sex is easy when you feel safe."

6. Aleisha

"I wish I travelled in my early 20s before having kids."

7. Natalie

"Mine is not signing up for critical illness insurance (got the quote, said yes in my head but evidently not to the insurer) before being diagnosed with breast cancer at 40. I wouldn't have had to work again. Having said that, I'm still alive and well at 50 so I guess it's not all bad.️ It would have been nice to be debt-free though..."

8. Jacqui

"I regret not taking better care of my teeth when I was younger! So many fillings."

9. Donna

"I regret not educating myself sooner about sexism, rape culture and slut-shaming, while raising my daughters. I got there eventually but I worry that I was a little late."

10. Renee

"Not travelling around Australia when I was 19. I chose the responsible option of working, saving and buying a house. Biggest regret."