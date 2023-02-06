'I have spent my entire life fighting for justice.' Senator Lidia Thorpe has quit the Greens.

Victorian senator Lidia Thorpe has quit the Greens party and will move to the crossbench, due to disagreeing with her colleagues on the topic of Indigenous sovereignty.

The First Nations senator confirmed the news to reporters in Canberra on Monday, the first day of parliament for the year.

"This country has a strong grassroots Black sovereign movement, full of staunch and committed warriors, and I want to represent that movement fully in this parliament. It has become clear to me that I can't do that from within the Greens."

Senator Thorpe said her new independence would enable her to better fight for First Nations justice and sovereignty.