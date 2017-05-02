Cheryl and Liam Payne's baby name has finally been revealed, and it's rather wild.

Just yesterday, fans thought they had the name of Cheryl and former One Direction star Liam Payne’s baby all figured out.

Scouring a website dedicated to famous website, eagle-eyed fans noticed that a ‘Taylor Payne’ had been born on March 22, 2017.

That’s the exact same date that Cheryl and Liam welcomed their “incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy”.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever ???? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

As convincing as the theory was, it turns out we were all wrong, because The Sun has just exclusively revealed the baby’s real name.

And it’s much more celebrity appropriate.

Yep, baby boy Payne has apparently been given the unusual first name of ‘Bear’, with a source telling The Sun it took the couple a week to pick the name.

“Cheryl and Liam wanted to get to know their baby before deciding on a name,” the source revealed.

“They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding. They didn’t have the name Bear before the birth.