In 2022, Lewis Capaldi announced he has Tourette’s syndrome. He never planned on sharing it.

Lewis Capaldi has been making headlines over the past week after heartwarming footage of his performance in Frankfurt, Germany went viral, showing the artist struggling with Tourette's syndrome on-stage.

The Scottish singer attempted to push through his involuntary tics to sing one of his biggest hits, 'Someone You Loved', whilst his fans screamed in encouragement and helped him sing the final chorus.

The footage shows the singer’s voice break as his shoulder twitches uncontrollably.

Turning away from the microphone, his fans step in while he takes a moment.

🎵 Atteint du syndrome de Gilles de la Tourette, le chanteur Lewis Capaldi a pu compter sur l’aide de son public pour terminer sa chanson ! ❤️



Capaldi announced he has Tourette's syndrome in September 2022 on Instagram Live, several months after receiving the news himself.

In an interview with The Guardian, the singer shared how he felt the need to go public with his diagnosis after his tics were mistaken for a cocaine habit.

"Someone was tweeting: 'He was definitely on drugs, the way he was moving and the way he was talking.' I’m like: I’m already an anxious person," he said.