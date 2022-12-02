'I went to 7 weddings this year. Here's what I'll be doing (and not doing) at mine.'

So, I'm going to make sure I have some on hand when I'm walking down the aisle, because obviously I'll cry for myself. Silly question.

3. You don't need to do an entrance dance.

Oooh, controversial! But in any case, some people (my partner) have made it quite clear that doing the whole dancing-into-the reception thing is not a thing he wants to do.

I was a little on the fence about NOT planning to do an entrance dance - because it's the THING, yeah?

Ever since that American couple did a choreographed dance into their reception in, like, 2008, and put it on YouTube, it's almost become a tradition, nay - a RULE - that you should do an entrance dance with your bridal party.

BUT! After attending a few weddings where the bride and groom didn't do an entrance dance - I realised it was... something we don't really need to do if we don't want to.

Sure, my bridal party has made it clear that they're already doing an entrance dance, but for us - walking in hand-in-hand is just fine, thanks.

What's that? Am I sweating over the small details? HAHA no! (Yes).

4. Signature drinks are fun but not necessary.

There, I said it. Sometimes you don't need to spend extra money on offering a fancy alcoholic concoction, with a pun-ny name and branded lettering to your guests. You don't! You really don't.

Most of your guests will be happy with the basic wine, beer or spirits offering - and will more likely opt for these, anyway.

Plus, we all know people are concentrating on the selection of food available. Which brings me to...

5. More appetisers, less dessert.

Is this just me? IDK. I feel like the selection of appetisers is way more important than having a variety of different desserts. Mostly because, really, no one is going to be pissed with cake as the dessert. No one. Or if you decide to just do cheese or cupcakes or something.