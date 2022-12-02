'I went to 7 weddings this year. Here's what I'll be doing (and not doing) at mine.'

Not because I have heaps of friends. HA! Don't be ridiculous. It's merely because COVID pushed so many of 'em back, so they've all been smooshed into one year.
What this means is that I've spent many weekends (and some weekdays - because everything is booked out until 2034) at bridal showers and bachelorette parties, and of course - weddings. Lots and lots of weddings. Seven in one year, to be exact.
At the risk of sounding like an absolute twat, I even had to decline a couple of invitations when it just wasn't doable (who do I think I am? The most popular girl in school?). But for the most part, I've tried to be there for all of my friends' celebrations.
