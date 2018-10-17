The surprisingly subtle leopard print nail trend we can’t stop staring at.

Subtle isn’t really a word you’d use to describe leopard print.

Loud? Absolutely. Confident? Sure. Tacky? On the odd occasion. But not subtle.

I thought so too, until I came across this stunningly subtle leopard print nail trend while scrolling deep down into my Instagram feed.

Since January of this year, Pinterest searches for ‘leopard print’ in Australia have surged by 110 per cent, as reported in the Pinterest Global Fashion Report.

Personally, I can’t get enough of leopard print and I try my darnedest to wear it wherever and whenever possible.

Like leopard print boots, bags, skirts, earrings, coats, t-shirts, belts, head-to-toe leopard print, leopard with clashing prints and bright colours… more is more in my eyes.

But if wearing a leopard print is normally just that bit too hectic for your tastes, you might want to give this leopard print nail trend a crack.

