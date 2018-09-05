Move over leopard print, faux snakeskin is about to dominate your summer wardrobe.

I was scrolling through the ‘New In’ section of Zara’s online platform when I was hit with a barrage of snakeskin print.

And I wasn’t against it.

While the reptilian print can be a bit overwhelming – like the worst bits of the 80s and 00s mashed together – when worn in small increments as statement pieces, it’s a pattern that dresses up any basic outfit.

Of course, you could go all out in a top-to-tail snake print ensemble, in which case power to you, but either way, we’ve curated our favourite snake-print options from ‘holiday in the Caribbean-appropriate dresses’ to look-at-me belts and boots that champion the trend.

Just think of it as leopard print’s more eccentric, offbeat cousin, that’s about to invade your wardrobe.

Just a pop.

Prints aren’t really your thing, but you’re intrigued none-the-less. These subtle snake print accessories are sure to meld seamlessly into your existing wardrobe, to ensure maximum wear.

When in doubt, pair with a little black dress or the classic ‘jeans and nice top’ combination, and you can’t go wrong.

B.Belt, Metallic Snake Leather Belt, $119.