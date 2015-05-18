Leigh Sales and Lisa Wilkinson respond to accusations they're too 'aggressive'.

We have a question: Why are male journalists never accused of being ‘aggressive’?
I’m confused about Leigh Sales.
Is she too soft or too hard? Does she lean left or right? And more importantly, does she kick off her shoes under that fancy desk on ABC’s 7:30 every night?
These are the questions gripping the nation this week. Except for the shoes which is my own personal question because I’ve always wondered.
Here are some of the headlines you may have read about 7:30 host, Leigh Sales:
So which is it, Leigh? Are you too soft or too hard? Too left or too right?
I’m also confused about this: Why is all this attention being put on the interviewer rather than the politicians she’s interviewing? And how come male journalists are never accused of being “aggressive”?
Top Comments
What hypocritical nonsense trying to play the gender card and failing. Victimology 101 with selective reporting and omitting key facts. If you were honest you would have the integrity to actually document when male journalists have been accused of being too aggressive such as John Faine interviews, Tony Jones interviews and of course the infamous Laurie Oakes interview of Joe Hockey. All of these males have been criticised on air in in writing for their 'aggressive' interviews. Why have you not compared Leigh Sales' interview in 2013 of Wayne Swan with the recent Joe Hockey interview? The issue is not about asking 'tough questions', it is about being rude and aggressive by interrupting the answers given to one person and not another because of the political party they are aligned with. Leigh Sales is highly partisan, pathetic and in breach of the ABC charter and suggesting that this is a gender issue is frankly insulting. For shame!
When the ABC be rollin', haters be hatin'.
I'm not sure that it's gender-based, but I think that the exchanges between conservatives and progressives has become increasingly vitriolic and less measured over the last decade. It doesn't matter how balanced an ABC journo is or behaves, the very fact that they're in the ABC's employ now connotates a left bias in conservative eyes.
I utterly agree that journalists are there to keep the bastards honest and I'd like the challenging questions to continue.