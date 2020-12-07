LEIGH CAMPBELL: The 7 summer beauty essentials I swear by.

I know you think this is going to be a lecture about sunscreen but it’s not. (Okay, maybe just a tiny one at the end.)

It’s about the products I call on in summer, year after year, to get me through the party season/end of work rush/hot and humid weather/lazy holiday period.

Shall we begin?

Face mist in the fridge.

Violins, please… I don't have air-conditioning.

But perhaps the reason I haven't saved up for it yet is that a face mist kept in the fridge door is a pretty decent alternative!

A cold spritz just feels so nice on the face and chest after a hot day at the beach, or a hot day watching Netflix.

Currently next to my milk is the Murad Prebiotic 3-in-1 MultiMist, $50 and the Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner, $27.95.

Facial oil.

They call it the silly season because sometimes we have a few wines and the next day our skin is thirsty from the dehydration and so our makeup looks dry and silly.

Face oil is your friend on these mornings. Massage a few drops into the skin - really push it in there - and let it absorb for a few minutes before applying your makeup.

You’ll be back to your dewy, not-hungover-looking self in no time.

My parched post-drinking face loves the Jojoba Company Australian Jojoba, $19.95 and the Ipsum Best Skin Face Oil Intense, $75.

Blotting paper.

I love to look luminous but sometimes the humidity forgets its manners and so I go from looking glowy to oily and I don't appreciate that.

It only gets bad on my forehead, nose and chin, so I whip a small pack of blotting papers from my bag, tap-tap-tap one on those areas and problem solved.