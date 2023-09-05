Leigh Campbell's honest parenting 'tool kit ' for when mum-life gets hard.

Parenting is called 'the hardest job in the world' for good reason.

Our babies and kids are our greatest loves, but raising small humans is a tough gig and we parents or carers need to make sure we find some time to look after ourselves too.



Research shows that caring for little kids is one of the most stressful occupations when compared with nursing, teaching or taxi driving which is why it might be time to think about what's in your parenting 'tool kit'.

On this week's episode of This Glorious Mess podcast, Leigh Campbell and Tegan Natoli discuss all the ways they cope and use their tool kits after a challenging week of parenting.

"I'm just overwhelmed; the adrenalin has run out, and I am exhausted," Leigh tells Tegan.

"I'm definitely finding the age of four to be the hardest phase of parenting so far. Boys have a testosterone surge around this time and they're obviously finding their boundaries, and asserting their authority and learning who they are. And while it's joyful, I'm just finding this stage really tricky."

While both Leigh and Tegan try to keep alcohol to a minimum during the working week, both confess to an occasional glass of wine after a difficult day.

"I asked my psychiatrist who said it depends on the intent behind it. He said that drinking is not a great stress relief. It's fine for a birthday or a celebration, but if it's a bit of a band-aid, then it's not going to fix the problem.

"One thing I do which is much healthier is to have a nightly bath. Just for five or ten minutes, not too long but it signifies the end of the craziness of the day and is a form of meditation I can do alone."