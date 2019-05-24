As we all know, Labor’s shock loss at the election on the weekend has puzzled many Australians. Many of us are contemplating the politics of it all. People have doubled down, pointing fingers at individuals as either being right wing bigots or social justice lefties. With this kind of emotional backlash on show, you could be mistaken for thinking we had just voted for a new school captain, and not a federal government.

To parody a recent article doing the rounds, I’m a middle-aged female, Victorian, I live in the outer suburbs, I’m a mother and grandmother, and I split my vote between Greens and Labor. I’ve done different combinations of this over the years. I speak out and advocate for change, fighting for a society that’s inclusive of everyone. However, for some reason wanting a government to look after the people who elected them makes me a “whinging leftie *insert nasty word for vagina*”.

What on earth is a leftie anyway? I had to go and do some research for myself to see if I belonged to the “club”. According to Collins Dictionary, a leftie is “a person who is on the political left… for example; a large group of students and trendy lefties”.

Well, I’m a student but I can tell you right now, and you can count on my kids to back me up on this one, I’m not cool. I also mess up my recycling from time to time so there goes my environment credentials. I’m not much into lattes because I drink instant coffee. I leave my (grey) hair too long between colouring it, and my mum was right all those years ago, new music is weird. But, most importantly I’m not solely in favour of one political party over another.

Let’s put the politics to one side for a minute and look at this. Who decided there were sides, and since when were there teams? This isn’t a battle of light vs dark, good vs evil. This is not a Star Wars movie. Although, after one of Scott Morrison's media stunts, you could be forgiven for making this mistake. It’s real life, and I’m just living it the best way I can.