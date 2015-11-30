You have been warned, Taylor.

In case you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift kicked off the Australian leg of her 1989 tour over the weekend. And the astute attendee would have noticed a significant absence…

Where was Lee Lin Chin?

The woman herself is not happy, and took to Twitter to deliver a warning:

So @taylorswift13 has let Australia down. I’m not joining her on stage tonight. She has made an enemy out of an entire nation #BadBlood — Lee Lin Chin (@LeeLinChinSBS) November 28, 2015

The #Chin4TayTay army will be out for blood if Swift doesn’t bring her on stage for at least one performance over the next two weeks. Also vying for a spot is Carrie Bickmore, who is willing to concede to a shared spot with Chin, stating on tonight’s episode of The Project, “we’re a squad man. We do everything together.” The Project tweeted Chin to see if a collaboration was something she would be interested in. Her response was as sassy as you’d expect.

I’d be happy to @theprojecttv as long as TayTay & CayCay (@BickmoreCarrie) are okay with being upstaged by ChayChay https://t.co/OfmCV3mPID — Lee Lin Chin (@LeeLinChinSBS) November 30, 2015

That’s one heck of a collaboration.

Mamamia previously wrote…