Is there a right age to leave your kids at home alone? We asked 4 parents and experts.

I was today years old when I learned that there’s no legal age at which you’re officially 'allowed' to leave your children home alone.
And I have to admit, it kind of shocked me. I (wrongly) assumed there would be some kind of almighty legislation handed down by those in the know, to give parents confidence about leaving our little cherubs home alone, completely unattended.
So the decision varies greatly from family to family. Some people are adamant their kids need supervision well into their teenage years, while others are happy to test the waters from primary school age.
There’s a lot to consider - from how to choose the right age for your kids, to what constitutes being home alone, what skills they need, and how long they can be left alone without an adult present.
And surely we all agree, there’s a big difference between "watch TV while I pop out to pick up your little brother from daycare for 15 minutes" and leaving your kids at home alone for a full day or even overnight?