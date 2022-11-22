Is there a right age to leave your kids at home alone? We asked 4 parents and experts.

Full disclosure, the question around leaving kids at home alone has been top of mind for me recently. While I don’t think my boys, aged nine, six, and four are there yet, there’s something irresistible about the idea that eventually I’ll be able to leave them home alone for short periods.

Any new mum knows the bittersweet bind of being at home constantly with your little ones and craving the solitude of a half-hour walk on your own. Even a short trip to the supermarket alone can become quality 'me time' when the kids are little. Yes, the bar is low for busy parents craving a little solitude.

But around me, many of my friends with kids a similar or slightly older age, have started experimenting with short periods of home alone time for their kids. So I started asking them, how did you decide?

While I was a little shocked that there isn’t an official age, it makes sense that parents should be the judge of knowing when their kids are okay on their own. Every child is different, and every home environment is different.

As the eldest of four kids, I remember being left in charge of my younger siblings at home from a fairly young age (and if I’m honest, the power rush going to my head a little). But it was a good 30 years ago, and we lived on a farm. I’m sure we got up to mischief, but things were different back then.

Fast forward a few decades and some parents prefer not to share publicly that they’ve left their kids at home alone, for fear of being judged.

Angela, mum to two daughters, said she started leaving them home alone for short stints when her eldest daughter was 10, but didn’t broadcast it too loudly at the time:

"I didn’t advertise it at first as there’s so much difference in opinions on when is the right age. Some of the comments I’ve seen have been fierce. But I think my girls are both very responsible and sensible. We have clear expectations on what to do and what not to do. And obviously we provide them with the means to communicate with us (or grandma who’s around the corner!) if things go wrong."