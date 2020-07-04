'Marriage, kids, success: I blew up my "perfect" life, and I've never been happier.'

Two years ago, to quote a friend, I blew my life up.
I left a 10-year marriage, returned to my career after a five-year break, moved from the country to the coast, and started seeing a new man.
It was an intense and ~dramatic~ time, with mistakes along the way, but it was SO worth it.
Because I truly believe I have cracked the happiness code: I now live a part-time life.
I co-parent (four nights per week), I work part-time (four days per week) and my partner and I have three-to-four sleepovers per week.
Living this way has absolutely transformed my attitude towards work, parenting and romance. (In my previous life I worked and lived in the one location. It was the other extreme, and it wasn’t sustainable. I learnt you can’t be everything to everyone all the time without some kind of burnout. But that’s another story.)
Recently one night I was grinning from ear to ear, just generally feeling happy about everything, when my partner said, "Do you feel like you have the cake and you’re eating it too?"
My answer was YES. That’s exactly how I feel. You can have it all! Just not full time!
When I’m with my kids, I’m so happy to be with them - I know it’s only half the week and I’ll have time for other stuff when they’re (happily) with their dad.
When I’m working, I’m productive. I’m attentive, energetic and I enjoy what I do.
When I’m having one-on-one time with my partner, I treasure it. We go out for dinner, stay up late, and sleep in when we want to.
