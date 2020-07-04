'Marriage, kids, success: I blew up my "perfect" life, and I've never been happier.'

Two years ago, to quote a friend, I blew my life up.

I left a 10-year marriage, returned to my career after a five-year break, moved from the country to the coast, and started seeing a new man.

It was an intense and ~dramatic~ time, with mistakes along the way, but it was SO worth it.

Because I truly believe I have cracked the happiness code: I now live a part-time life.

I co-parent (four nights per week), I work part-time (four days per week) and my partner and I have three-to-four sleepovers per week.

Living this way has absolutely transformed my attitude towards work, parenting and romance. (In my previous life I worked and lived in the one location. It was the other extreme, and it wasn’t sustainable. I learnt you can’t be everything to everyone all the time without some kind of burnout. But that’s another story.)

Recently one night I was grinning from ear to ear, just generally feeling happy about everything, when my partner said, "Do you feel like you have the cake and you’re eating it too?"﻿

My answer was YES. That’s exactly how I feel. You can have it all! Just not full time!

When I’m with my kids, I’m so happy to be with them - I know it’s only half the week and I’ll have time for other stuff when they’re (happily) with their dad.

When I’m working, I’m productive. I’m attentive, energetic and I enjoy what I do.

When I’m having one-on-one time with my partner, I treasure it. We go out for dinner, stay up late, and sleep in when we want to.