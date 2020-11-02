If you have psoriasis, you know the struggle all too well - it's a relentless condition with no known cure, and can be extremely fickle to deal with.

On top of the pain, itchiness and irritation, the stigma of having a visual skin concern is real - and can impact sufferers' self-esteem.

Psoriasis is a condition where the body produces new skin cells in days, rather than weeks, without naturally sloughing them off in between. It causes "scaling skin with spontaneous relapses and remissions," explains Dr Sean Arendse from Flawless Rejuvenation.

The chronic condition is genetic, however stress can also be a trigger for people who develop it.

Those who have psoriasis will also know how hard it is to manage. While there are topical skincare and medications out there that can help control flare-ups, no treatment can cure them.

What you might not know, though, is just how common it is. According to the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA), nearly three per cent of the world’s population has some form of psoriasis.

Here are four celebs who have documented their struggle with psoriasis, and in turn have helped raise awareness about this common, yet often misunderstood, condition.

LeAnn Rimes

In an essay for Glamour, LeAnn Rimes recently talked about her experience with psoriasis - a condition she's had since she was two years old.

She said, "When I was in public, I did I everything I could to hide it. Onstage I’d often wear two pairs of pantyhose or jeans. Underneath my shirt, my whole stomach would be covered in thick scales that would hurt and bleed. For so much of my life, I felt like I had to hide."

The singer said she's spent most of her life trying to treat her psoriasis with steroid creams, medications and experimental treatments, saying she felt like she was hiding and holding herself back.

But in honour of World Psoriasis Day, Rimes decided to pose nude and raise awareness of the autoimmune disease.

"I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like," she said.

"You know when you say something you've been holding in for so long, and it's such a sigh of relief? That's what these photos are to me. I needed this. My whole body - my mind, my spirit - needed this desperately," she said.