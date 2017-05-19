EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Brant explains why she posted a bikini photo a week after giving birth.

Earlier this week Mia Freedman wrote a piece called, ‘Dear women who post photos of their post-baby bodies’. She had a genuine question to ask of the women posting photos of their bodies in the days and weeks after giving birth: why?

And while Mia did not name any of the women in her post as she was addressing a phenomenon, not an individual, Lauren Brant has since identified herself as one of the women who appeared in the story. Here, Lauren answers Mia’s question:

Hi Mia,

I have read your post and appreciate that you chose not to use names, however you have used my image and although I can’t compete with your journalism skills, I do have a strong opinion which I believe is important for you to read in response to your statements.

Throughout my pregnancy I was told that a good diet and exercise is good for the baby, good for a healthy delivery, better for me as a mother to recover and also to prevent or better deal with post natal depression.

I was so sick at the start of my pregnancy, then had some very un-motivating hormonal emotions. But I remembered the first fact and forced myself to do at least a little exercise everyday and eat well.

Trust me, I was happy to just be pregnant, eat for two and sit on the couch and have other people do things for me. That would have been much easier. But I kept reminding myself that it would be better for me and bub in the long term. What would happen in nine months when I couldn't use pregnancy as an excuse anymore?!

You know how frustrating it can be for a person, not pregnant, to exercise and watch what they eat regularly and not see results? Well I found it extremely frustrating actually putting on weight (in other areas than my tummy) and getting more tired and more uncomfortable.