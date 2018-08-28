"Such a shame." People are absolutely furious at Prince George's newest milestone.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When news about Prince George is leaked the reaction is usually a fusion of gushing and awww-ing, but the latest information about the five-year-old’s latest hobby is having a completely different effect.

On Sunday evening royal correspondent Emily Andrews tweeted a photo of Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II in the car driving at Balmoral Castle. While the photo was from 2017, the caption is what has people furious.

“Kate, William, George, Charlotte & Louis are spending this weekend at Balmoral with HM. George was taken to his first grouse shoot on Friday by Kate, with the Queen, Charles, Edward, Sophie, Louise & James, Anne, Zara & Mike Tindall joining for lunch. Quite the family fun!” she captioned the image.

Kate, William, George, Charlotte & Louis are spending this weekend at Balmoral with HM. George was taken to his first grouse shoot on Friday by Kate, with the Queen, Charles, Edward, Sophie, Louise & James, Anne, Zara & Mike Tindall joining for lunch.Quite the family fun!(2017????) pic.twitter.com/I8cj1OGCB6 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 26, 2018

It was the detail about Prince George learning how to shoot that had people angry, and many expressed their distaste for the activity on Twitter.

Prince William, in October of last year, made a speech warning us that “global wildlife populations have halved in his lifetime.” Today, we learn he took his son, Prince George, on his first grouse shoot. ???? pic.twitter.com/qJB1hi4lOr — G H Neale (@GHNeale) August 26, 2018