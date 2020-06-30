10 million cases and 500,000 deaths: The grim reality of COVID-19 around the world.

Today marks six months since the World Health Organisation received the first reports of a cluster of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in China.

Six months later, the world has recorded its 10 millionth person infected with COVID-19.

In the months between that last day of 2019 and now, the virus responsible has spread to almost all corners of the world. It has reached every continent except Antarctica, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring it a pandemic on March 11 when 126,000 people had been infected around the world.

The months since have seemed to go simultaneously fast and slow.

We here in Australia have been confined to our homes for various amounts of time, depending on our home state. For many of us now, the pubs have reopened and the days can once again involve hanging out with friends or catching up with family.

But in the last couple of weeks, we have been reminded of the reality of the virus and just how insidious it can be, as Victoria struggles to maintain a second wave.

Our corner of the globe has (mostly) got the virus under control (sorry, Victoria), with tight border controls, lockdown rules and social distancing guidelines. However, as life has slowly returned to 'normal', or as close as it can be right now, the situation around the world has gone the opposite way.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic is not getting better. It is accelerating.

"The worst is yet to come," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on a call with reporters from Geneva on Monday. "I'm sorry to say that. But with this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst."

New milestones.