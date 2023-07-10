Former US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed in prison, 5 years into his sentence.

Warning: This post deals with descriptions of sexual assault and trauma and might be triggering for some readers.

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was convicted of decades of sexual abuse of women and girls, was reportedly stabbed in federal prison on Sunday US time.

A prison leader confirmed the news to NBC News, telling the outlet that the 59-year-old was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back and six times in the chest, resulting in a collapsed lung.

Nassar is reportedly in stable condition, said the prison leader after confirming the information with staff on duty.

In 2018, hundreds of women and girls gave victim impact statements against Nassar, ending the biggest sexual abuse scandal in US history.

Between 1992 and his arrest in 2017, the former sports physician had more than 500 alleged victims, including nine Olympians, many of whom he molested hundreds of times.

Nassar molested multiple victims while their parents watched on, unknowingly.

He molested victims under blankets in busy gyms full of people, made girls completely undress unnecessarily in his office, and many of his victims said the medical professional put his fingers inside of them with his bare hands.

Nassar would disguise abuse as medical treatment. Image: gymnasticsdoctor.com/YouTube.