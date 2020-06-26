500 victims and two decades of abuse: The harrowing true story behind Netflix's Athlete A.

Warning: This post deals with descriptions of sexual assault and trauma and might be triggering for some readers.

In 1986, 22-year-old Larry Nassar began working as an athletic trainer and physician for USA Gymnastics.

The nerdy, slightly awkward man, later described by some of the gymnasts as "Inspector Gadget like", was neither charismatic nor smooth.

He was studious, professional looking, kind, and used big medical words to describe things.

Seven years into his stint with the national team, he obtained his osteopathic medical degree and from the late 90s, was promoted to national medical coordinator and team physician, in charge of the young gymnasts' health and wellbeing.

Around the same time, he married his wife Stephanie, and the couple went on to have three children, two daughters and a son.

Nassar was widely loved in his home state of Michigan.

In fact, many went on to say he didn't just groom the young girls on his examination table, he groomed the entire community. So much so, when allegations against him made headlines they were laughed off, ignored, and condemned.