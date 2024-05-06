A picture of an octopus led to this beauty queen's death.

On April 28, Landy Párraga Goyburo and her boyfriend went out to lunch. The pair were travelling to the city of Quevedo in Ecuador to attend a friend's wedding and when they stopped for a bite, Landy — as so many of us often do — decided to snap a picture of her meal.

Sharing the image of her octopus ceviche online to her more than 178,000 Instagram followers, Landy couldn't have imagined it would lead to her death.

But soon after her post went up, gunmen entered the restaurant, shooting and killing the 23-year-old in broad daylight.

Investigators now believe her murder may be linked to an affair she had with a married gang boss in recent years — and the seemingly innocent snap of a delicious meal is what police think led her killers straight to her.

Watch: One of the last videos shared by Landy Párraga before her death. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram @landyparraga.ec, @yokogh.

Although details surrounding Landy's murder still remain unclear, investigators know that the influencer and former beauty queen was once the lover of a married drug trafficker Leandro Norero (who was killed 19 months ago during a prison riot).

Now, rumours are swirling that the drug lord's widow, Lina Romero (who has reportedly been accused of attempting to bribe judges and prosecutors), may have allegedly taken out a hit on the 23-year-old — although this is pure speculation at this stage.