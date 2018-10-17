Rumours have swirled since last November that Lady Gaga is engaged to her talent agent beau Christian Carino – and now the singer has finally confirmed the news.

Speaking at Elle magazine’s Women In Hollywood Awards, the 32-year-old put away any doubt, using the word “fiance” when thanking her 49-year-old partner.

Her speech ends speculation that started late last year when Us Weekly reported the Star is Born actress was engaged. She was later spotted wearing a large and very sparkly ring on her left ring finger, proudly showing it off at the 2018 Grammy Awards in January and on red carpets since.