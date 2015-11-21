That was quick.

After just over a year of dating, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have reportedly parted ways.

E! News reports that the couple broke up on the 26-year-old rapper’s birthday — just after Kylie returned from Australia, where she was promoting her new clothing line in Sydney.

The pair, who started dating in October 2014, spent the Ride Out rapper’s birthday night apart.

While he celebrated with a dinner in West Hollywood followed by partying at 1Oak nightclub, Kylie was nowhere in sight (Leo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx, on the other hand, did made appearances.)

TMZ cites a “source” as saying 18-year-old Kylie was the one to break up with Rack City rapper Tyga following her return from Sydney. According to the “source,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the decision due to “something Tyga did”.

Insiders connected with the rapper, however, allegedly told TMZ the rapper denies “doing anything” at all.

E! News quotes another insider who suggests the split may not be permanent, however.

“They are on a break,” the source reportedly said.

Mamamia has not been able to independently verify claims of the split.