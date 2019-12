Quelle horreur.

Concerned fans, upon spotting the big, very big, oh-my-goodness this is big flaw, leapt onto their phones and expressed their thoughtful (?) sympathy for a baby that's now a prisoner of its own diaper.

don't wanna be a bitch but the length of kylie jenner's nails tells me all i need to know about her parenting/lack thereof — junkyard cat (@pavloviii) March 2, 2018

You know Kylie Jenner has a nanny. Ain’t no way she’s changing diapers with those long ass acrylics. pic.twitter.com/qRcjWXlJ23 — Lauren (@_Lauren_Bailey_) February 15, 2018

How is @KylieJenner going to take care of her daughter w/ her long nails?????????? I don’t understand? — Alice (@deligeardalice) February 20, 2018

How has Kylie Jenner got massive fake nails on when shes got to take care of a lil tiny baby? — Nicola (@Nicoli_Mitchell) February 20, 2018

Oh, and soon, the news picked it up.

There's no way Kylie Jenner's changing Stormi's diapers with those claw nails >> https://t.co/K52IkkbDyP pic.twitter.com/uLKVwkxWgY — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) February 16, 2018

Kylie Jenner hired a bunch of nannies! Fans don’t need to worry! https://t.co/MlNOKSzt19 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 2, 2018

Kylie Jenner's Fans Doubt She Can Change Diapers With Those Super-Long Nails https://t.co/Wm6wD3HID7 — People (@people) March 2, 2018

Is the earth still spinning? If it slows, we'd love to roll off its surface into oblivion so we no longer have to be part of a world where the length of a mum's nails is a certifiable way to measure her parenting abilities.

CYA.



Why are more and more young girls altering their faces to look like Kylie Jenner?