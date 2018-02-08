Let’s be honest, there’s no family we’re more invested in than the Kardashians.

Their ever-growing brood are an endless source of fascination for us, as are the weird and wonderful names they give to each newborn.

When Kylie’s baby ,Stormi joined the Klan, we wondered, what does that even mean? Come to think of it, what do any of their names mean?

Let’s investigate.

Stormi Webster

Born: February 1, 2018

We don’t know a lot about the meaning behind Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s child’s first name – or even whether Stormi is the little girl’s given name or a nickname. What we do know is why she has the last name Webster, which on first glance seems odd. Turns out Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster (Travis Scott is the rapper’s stage name). So the baby has her daddy’s official last name.

North West

Born: June 15, 2013

Baby names don’t get much more celebrity than North West, and the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also has a name origin to match.

You see, North’s name actually started out as a joke and rumour, but when Kim and Kayne heard their friends’ reaction to the name, they decided to consider it.

“It was a rumour in the press and we’d never really considered it seriously, at all,” Kim told GQ magazine. “But Kanye and I were having lunch right over there at that table about a year ago and Pharrell [Williams] came over to us and said, ‘Oh, my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That is the best name.'”

While Kim said she replied at the time they weren’t, a run-in with Vogue editor Anna Wintour changed their minds.

