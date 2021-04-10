Kyle Sandilands was ‘the kid who came second’. It’s affected his desire to have his own.

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

When Kyle Sandilands was a child, his mother packed up their belongings during the middle of the night and moved them out of their family home. It was the final straw.

For years, Sandilands had watched as his father would get into fits of alcohol-induced rage and take it out on his mother. In his words, it was shocking and violent.

During the next few years, Sandilands and his mother moved from flat to flat in an attempt to get away from his father. Sandilands attended 13 different primary schools.

In an exclusive interview with Mamamia's No Filter podcast, part two of which will be released on Monday, the KIIS FM radio host recalled that when his mother met her next husband, things got better for her. But he still wasn't safe.

"When she got onto the next husband, he was nice to her, but he was a bit more violent to me and my brother. But I didn't care," he said.

"I would rather be whipped every day by the stepfather, as long as she was alright. So I still really remember that as a kid, like not even caring that I was getting whipped, for nothing for next to nothing, too. I wasn't even a bad kid.

"He was 30 years older than my mother as well. Maybe that's got something to do with my age difference," he said. (Sandilands tends to choose relationships with younger women.)

One night, when Sandilands was a teenager, he hosted a party for his school friends while his mother and stepfather were out of town. When they came home unexpectedly in the middle of the night, his stepfather told to leave and that he was never welcome back.