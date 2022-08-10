"Otto has been born." Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston have welcomed their first child.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands has welcomed his first child with his fiancé Tegan Kynaston.

Kyle's co-host Jackie O announced the news on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, saying "Otto has been born".

Kyle's manager Bruno Bouchet later gave an update on the birth of their baby boy, telling Daily Mail, "Little Otto was born this morning. Mum and bub both doing well."

"Kyle's beyond excited. Kyle will be back on tomorrow's radio show to chat all things Otto."

The 51-year-old had to rush off air an hour earlier when Tegan went into labour.

"Guys, I am broadcasting from home for a reason, and that reason seems to have raised its head now," he said before turning to his fiancé and asking, 'It's all happening?"

"Guys, I think I might have to leave the show and go to the hospital," he said after turning back towards the microphone.

"It's time? Oh, it's time!" said Jackie O before the radio studio broke out in applause.