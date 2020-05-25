"I was led astray for months." Imogen Anthony on her 'confusing' breakup from Kyle Sandilands.

Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony made headlines last year after they announced their split in November.
After eight years together, Kyle shared the news that he and Imogen decided to go their separate ways in a teary statement on his radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show.
“We haven’t been living together for a few months, quite a few months, unfortunately, it’s run its course,” he said at the time. Imogen confirmed the news on her Instagram shortly after.
The 60 Minutes preview for Kyle Sandilands’ controversial interview. Post continues below video.
But now Imogen claims the 48-year-old was sending her mixed messages after their breakup.
After Kyle’s controversial 60 Minutes interview aired on Sunday night, the 29-year-old shared on Instagram today that she was asked to stay silent about their split.
I need everyone to understand, that i chose where i’m at now, on my own. Everything was mutual and agreed upon. Please do not feel sorry for me. I have moved on , happily, in my own special ways… But, in amongst deceit, lies and being constantly led astray for months about what was real and what was not, even by someone i loved for 8 years, or that i still considered a ‘close friend’, i have nothing more to say on any matter. While i have stayed silent and been asked to do so, others have been able to say and do what they want, and that hurts… Everything i have said, has been the truth or what i was told directly. So i apologise for whoever may have felt led astray, but when you are confusingly sent flowers on valentines day, told that you are ‘still loved’ and that they ‘want to come home one day’ (the texts, please) but then their actions say the complete opposite, THAT’S when you learn that as fucked up as it is, the problem isn’t really anything to do with you at all. You can’t help those who won’t help themselves, only wish them the best and good health… Everything else will remain as is… Good luck mate. . . . .