"I was led astray for months." Imogen Anthony on her 'confusing' breakup from Kyle Sandilands.

“I need everyone to understand, that I chose where I’m at now, on my own. Everything was mutual and agreed upon. Please do not feel sorry for me. I have moved on, happily, in my own special ways,” she started the post.

“But, in amongst deceit, lies and being constantly led astray for months about what was real and what was not, even by someone I loved for 8 years, or that I still considered a ‘close friend’, I have nothing more to say on any matter.”

Imogen went on to explain she was supposedly led on by Kyle for months and sent ‘confusing’ gifts following their break up.

“While I have stayed silent and been asked to do so, others have been able to say and do what they want, and that hurts … Everything I have said, has been the truth or what I was told directly. So I apologise for whoever may have felt led astray, but when you are confusingly sent flowers on valentines day, told that you are ‘still loved’ and that they ‘want to come home one day’ (the texts, please) but then their actions say the complete opposite, THAT’S when you learn that as f***ed up as it is, the problem isn’t really anything to do with you at all,” she shared.

“You can’t help those who won’t help themselves, only wish them the best and good health… Everything else will remain as is… Good luck mate,” she concluded her post.

According to the Daily Mail, Imogen also released private text messages explaining the times she has been been given “false hope”, but she has since deleted them.