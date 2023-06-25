Now that's a rock 'n' roll reveal.

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posted a video to their Instagram pages.

The pair were sitting next to a snazzy set of drums and Barker started doing a professional drum roll. What followed was a burst of blue confetti from some nearby cannons, likely indicating they are expecting a baby boy.

"I knew it!" people could be heard yelling as the two shared a passionate kiss as the blue confetti rained over them.

It comes a week after Kardashian announced she is expecting a child with Barker.

Kardashian confirmed the news at Barker's Blink-182 concert last weekend. She was in the crowd and held up a giant placard that read: 'Travis I'm Pregnant'.

What followed was a bunch of cheers from the crowd, a congratulatory hug from Blink-182's lead vocalist, and her husband Barker, 47, who left the stage to give Kardashian a cuddle and kiss.