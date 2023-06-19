Kourtney Kardashian's 'fake' pregnancy reveal and the pinnacle of announcement culture.

It's 13 years since Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child on television.

The world lost its mind just a little when she – the oldest, and apparently most private of the three original sisters – reached down and pulled son Mason out of her birth canal and into the middle of the 2009 Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale.

At the time, we wondered if we'd really seen it all. But that was before MAFS and now we've seen a man rinse his "wife's" toothbrush in the toilet. So.

The world had no way of knowing that more than a decade later, we'd be watching Kourtney Kardashian announce another pregnancy by holding up a sign in a full stadium at an LA Blink-182 concert. For a start, the culture might have asked, what, Blink-182 are still a thing?

Yes, they are, friends, and the father of Kourtney's baby, husband Travis Barker, is their drummer, as well as a popular and successful music producer. Keep up.

Travis, I'm Pregnant, read the low-fi cardboard sign that Kourtney waved in the air on camera, and appropriately, it stopped the concert, security guided Travis offstage, and he climbed down into the celebrity mosh pit and embraced his wife.