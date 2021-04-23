Her name was Kobi Shepherdson. What we know about the alleged South Australian murder-suicide.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Kobi Shepherdson was nine-months-old.

On Wednesday afternoon at 4:30pm, her father Henry Shepherdson, 38, jumped from the Whispering Wall Reservoir in South Australia with his daughter strapped to his chest in a baby carrier.

They fell 36 metres. He died on impact. She died shortly afterwards despite the best efforts of witnesses and paramedics.

Police allege it was a murder-suicide, and in the days that've followed we've learnt about a history of domestic violence between Mr Shepherdson and Kobi's mother.

WATCH: The "new face" of domestic violence in Australia. Post continues after video.



Video via 7News.

Witnesses, including children, watched the father and daughter fall. The location is a popular tourist attraction because words whispered on one side of the wall can be clearly heard on the other, more than 100 metres away.

Mr Shepherdson had lawful access to his daughter despite several domestic violence reports that were currently going through the court.

He appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on the day of his death, with The Advertiser reporting he had been banned from contacting or being within 200 metres of his family, and posting about them online.

Up until five months ago, he'd shared pictures and videos of Kobi - in a post in September 2019, he shared his support for National Child Protection Week.

On Wednesday, Kobi's mum called triple-zero around the same time witnesses' calls came through.

“The baby was not taken,” Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott told reporters.