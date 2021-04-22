"Totally preventable." For weeks on end, Kelly Wilkinson repeatedly reached out for help.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Kelly Wilkinson's father, Reg Wilkinson, has described his daughter's death as "totally preventable".

"It starts at the top, not at the bottom — if DVOs are broken, put them in jail," he said.

"If they are saying I need protection, give them protection — don’t fob them off as a crazy woman."

Kelly Wilkinson, a 27-year-old mother-of-three, was found dead in her Gold Coast backyard on Tuesday morning after neighbours raised the alarm when they heard shouting.

When police arrived at the home in Spikes Court, Arundel, they found the woman's burned body in what they described as "a very confronting scene".

First responders also found Wilkinson's three children, all under the age of nine, who police say may have witnessed their mother's death. They are safe and have been taken into care.

Wilkinson's estranged husband, Brian Earl Johnston, 34, was arrested just two blocks from the Arundel property, suffering burns to his hands.

Johnston, who is currently under police guard at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, has been charged with his wife's alleged murder and breaching bail conditions.

In an interview with 7News on Thursday night, Wilkinson's family remembered the mother-of-three as "loyal", "playful", and the "rock" of the family.

"Walking into her house last night, I felt this complete emptiness and I’ve never felt like that walking into her house ever," Wilkinson's sister, Danielle Carroll, said.

"It’s so hard. Kelly was just so much more than this."

The family shared that Wilkinson – who married Johnston at 18 after meeting the Ohio-born man online – had recently opened up about alleged problems in their relationship.

"She never had a car licence, and no access to money to get a car licence," father Reg Wilkinson told 7News.

"He would ruin each friendship she ever created, so no one could get close to her," the woman's sisters added.