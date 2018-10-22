'Future mum' rants at parents who buy their children 'no name' school shoes. And... wow.

Nobody judges a parent quite like… someone who isn’t a parent. Case in point: a post from Facebook group Aussie Banter (how was that ever going to end well?) that was re-posted on Reddit.

The poster, a woman who admits she doesn’t have children, is upset enough about people who do have children to write a scathing attack on them for daring to budget for their families by purchasing anything less than “the best” for their kids.

The post is an absolute joy to behold, so let’s break it down, slowly, so we can devour every word. It begins politely enough:

“Open letter to Mothers,” which is fine, but may I please note that plenty of dads buy their kids shoes, too.

The first sentence finishes, “who shop at Kmart or other big chain stores for your child’s shoes.”

The writer seems to think she’s targeting a very specific audience, but anyone who’s a parent knows that chain stores like Kmart are life so… she’s basically talking to every parent that ever existed since the beginning of, well, shopping.

She continues, “You lot disgust me and don’t deserve children and should not of [sic] had children”, which is basically the verbal manifestation of mother guilt, so really, it’s nothing us mums don’t say to ourselves about once a week.

But then, the poster, who obviously has no grasp of the definition of “Aussie banter”, gets passionate.

"Pathetic mummies sending their feral brats to school with no name Kmart shoes with no consideration for your child's feet."