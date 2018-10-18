'You're doing such a good job.' Will Smith hilariously nails a parenting truth.

Proving that he’s one of the most relatable parents online, Will Smith has nailed a dilemma that every parent faces: how to build your kids up, but give constructive feedback.

Do we tell our kids the drawing that looks nothing like us is a masterpiece?

Or be honest that they need to work harder on their violin skills, whilst we block our ears listening to them practice?

Or, in Smith’s case, do we praise a cake they’ve decorated, but then turn to the Instagram audience and tell the truth?

This week, the Hollywood A-lister posted footage of his daughter, Willow, 17, happily decorating a cake – well, at least, giving it an excellent shot.

He captioned the post, “Being a parent means knowing when to lie to your kids and when to hit them with the truth…… and when to share the truth with your IG Fam.”