This mum's Kmart pocket money hack is the secret to getting your kids excited about chores.

One of the most efficient ways to get parents fired up is to bring up the subject of pocket money.

Every family does it differently – monthly, fortnightly, in coins or online transfers, roster systems and magnetic charts. Or not at all.

Trish Lott and her husband struggled to find a pocket money system for their primary school-aged kids that struck the right balance between being able to give them things they really need and allowing them to take some responsibility in earning money for the things they want.

“In the past I’ve done the sticker chart, the stamps, the weekly pocket money if chores were done and my kids just weren’t interested. I was constantly nagging them,” she told Mamamia.

“My kids have pretty much always got what they wanted, I would go to the shops and they would always walk out with something. Totally all my doing, but I wanted my kids to start to realise that it’s not always like that. They haven’t been able to understand ‘not today mate, Mum can’t afford it’.”

But after seeing some ideas online from overseas, Trish came up with an easy pocket money hack that’s managed to get her three kids aged four, six and eight excited about doing chores. Yes, excited.

The best bits? It’ll cost you less than $20 and an hour of your time to make, and you’ll find everything you need at your local Kmart store.

Sharing her pocket money board in the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group earlier this week, the end result was a clear, easy system both she and her husband, as well as her kids, could use to keep track of chores and pocket money. Not including the extra hours/days spent browsing through the Kmart homewares section.