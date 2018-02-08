Mum sets up genius 'period station' to ease her stepdaughters' period angst.

Talking to Mamamia about the genius idea, Skye said it all came about after she and her husband gave the two girls the book Girls Stuff.

"After giving the girls the book, the girls, their dad and I had a chat about it all and they were a little nervous to get a period and worried when it would happen. So we decided we would keep some things on hand so if it happens, everything they need will be in the toilet and they won’t need to feel embarrassed or nervous to come out and ask one of us for pads or tell us they had an accident. (I know this happened to me when I was with my dad when I was younger.)

"After talking they decided on pads for what they would like to use and they both wanted a change of underwear in there just in case, so we went to Kmart to find something to keep it all in without it just being on the floor. We decided on the unit and canisters to make our little period station and to keep it discreet so when people came over they didn’t just have their pads and underwear on display."

On the top shelf of the 'station', Skye has canisters brimming with regular pads and liners and on the second shelf, they have canisters full of undies and extra pads.

As for the costs, the family paid $19 for the unit, $7 each for large canisters, $3.50 each for the small canisters and the nappy bags, pads, liners were already on hand in the house.

"I think doing it this way and having them involved has made that dreaded first period a lot less scary for them and they feel a lot more at ease about it. We have also decided they will have a mini pack in their school bags in case it happens there."