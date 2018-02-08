Mum sets up genius 'period station' to ease her stepdaughters' period angst.

There’s nothing quite like the teenage angst that comes with the anticipation of starting your period. It’s awkward. It can be messy. It’s definitely no fun.
Skye Mozdzierz is acutely aware of the fact her two young stepdaughters may soon be getting theirs. So, she decided to do something to ease their nerves.
“My stepdaughters are at the age where one or even both may get their period soon,” she posted on the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group.
“So we have set up a ‘period station’ together so when they do, it is all in there ready to go. They also wanted to put spare undies in there too ‘just in case’. These shelves and canisters were perfect to keep everything in the toilet but keep it discreet!”