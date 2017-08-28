Five brilliant ways for you to iron your clothes without even using an iron.

I HATE ironing. The whole process of ironing is so annoying. Setting up the board, laying the item of clothing out just so, and packing it all up… Who has the time?

To make your clothes wrinkle-free without an iron, here’s what you need to do.

1. Use your straightener

According to PureWow, your hair straightener is just as effective. Set the temperature and make sure it isn’t too hot. Then, it’s really just as easy as straightening your hair—and you can get into the little corners of your shirts and collars, too. Just make sure there are no stray hairs on your straightener.

Pro tip: Don’t be like Mariah and reverse the situation.

2. Use your hairdryer

Another thing you can do is blow-dry your clothes with a hairdryer. Just aim it about 10 centimetres away from your clothes on a low heat. You can even do this while your clothes are already on.