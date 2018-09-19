John Travolta has loved three women in his life. He's lost two of them to breast cancer.

John Travolta has long been Hollywood royalty.

The actor is the youngest of six children. He was born in Englewood, New Jersey, and was raised Catholic before converting to the Church of Scientology in 1975, just as his career was taking off.

The now 66-year-old first rose to fame for his depiction of Tony Manero in the 1978 film, Saturday Night Fever.

He then became the complicated bad boy of every teenage girl’s fantasy playing Danny in the hit musical, Grease.

In the following decades, Travolta went on to star in a bunch of Hollywood blockbusters, and his rise to the top of the entertainment industry was a smooth one.

His private life, however, has been a lot more complicated and laced with tragedy.

Diana Hyland.

In 1976, Travolta met actress Diana Hyland on the set of The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.

In the film Travolta played the role of Tod, a boy whose immune system is so fragile, he has to live his life in a plastic bubble.

Hyland played his mother in the movie. Despite their 18-year age difference, the pair soon fell in love on set and became inseparable.