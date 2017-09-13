Kimono season has officially began, someone please pass the Mai Tais.
If you haven’t yet been introduced to the world of kimono-loving women, you’re really missing out.
Kimonos are basically the summer equivalent of your fluffy dressing gown – except you can wear them out of the house and strangers won’t ask you whether you need a lift home.
Add a kimono to a simple outfit and you’ll look like you’ve put in some serious effort. Woke up 20 minutes before you’re supposed to be at work? Pop on a kimono. Spilt your breakfast on your top? A kimono will fix that. Just accidentally sent a sext to your best friend’s dad? Um, a kimono?
Maybe not that last one…
Here’s our round up of some of the best kimonos around this summer:
Montana Kimono from She Street
The Montana kimono from She Street is available in sizes 8-14 (the 14 will fit up to a size 20) and it’s priced at $69. You can buy it online here.
Moondance Kimono from Arnhem Clothing
The Moondance kimono from Arnhem Clothing in Byron Bay (the spiritual home of the kimono) is available in sizes 6-16 and it’s $169. You can buy it online here.