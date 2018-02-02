Kim Kardashian just showed the world her list of famous enemies and WTF is happening.

If anyone can turn their public feuds into a PR opportunity, it’s Kim Kardashian.

In true Kardashian style, she’s sending some of her favourite enemies a bottle of her new KIMOJI Hearts perfume. Because… well… PR. And money. And Kardashians.

As the age-old saying goes, keep your friends close and your enemies closer, and what better way to remind your foes of your presence than having your scent linger in the air?

Kim, 37, took to her Instagram stories to show exactly who was on which list. To be honest, it's pretty obvious.

"I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone, because it's Valentines Day after all," she said in her stories.

If there were a few names on the burn list that threw you for a second (like Pink??), please consult the following for a refresher course in Kim Kardashi-feuds. Enjoy.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's long running spat with the Kardashian/West clan is well-documented. It all started with Kanye interrupting Taylor's speech at the 2009 VMAs, then the two made up and all was good from 2009-2016. Things then took a turn for the worst in 2016 when Kanye rapped in his song Famous "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why, I made that b*tch famous/God damn/I made that b*tch famous."

All hell broke loose. He said Taylor and him talked about it beforehand, she denied it, Kim posted a video of the talk, Taylor continued to deny it. Kim celebrates National Snake Day in Taylor's honour, Taylor releases her song Reputation which blatantly takes digs at Kim and Kanye and in August 2016 Kanye puts on an art exhibition with a sculpture of 12 naked celebrities lying in a bed - Taylor included.

AND BREATHE.

Oh, then Kim posted this:

Bette Midler

Like many others on the list, the origins of Bette Midler's feud with Kim originated from the infamous nude selfie of 2016. Bette tweeted: "Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."