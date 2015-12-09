“I have lived in and around Byron Bay for over two decades. Saint is downright conservative…”

I’ve always thought that having a child is a bit like putting out your own imaginary album – so when you’re playing the Name Game its always good to consider whether the child is going to be more of your Covers Band-type release that we’ve all heard before or some underground indie-pscyh-pop that takes the world by surprise.

Kanye and Kim have just put out their latest collaborative album, and have called their latest release ‘Saint West.’ While not a popular choice, it’s definitely getting some decent media attention. The Name police have been trolling the Twitter feeds with nasties like ‘So Kim Kardashian named her baby Saint West… what the actual f*ck?’ and more highly intellectual critiques of that nature.

But really, is Saint any weirder than calling a kid Neville or Trevor or Dick? Personally I think calling a baby ‘Dick’ in this day and age should be a reportable child protection issue.

When your mother is Kim Kardashian and your father is Kanye West, I think being called Saint is the least of your issues. If you are into The Secret and believe in manifesting your life’s outcomes, then your kid is probably going to be a lot better behaved than the children of my friends, little shits called Rebel, Anarchy and Kalki.

I remember once Kalki’s mother bemoaning the way her toddler broke everything in his massive grand mal tantrums – I did suggest that perhaps naming your kid after the Hindu God of Destruction and then asking him to live in a house filled with IKEA was really asking for it. She should have called him Mindfulness.