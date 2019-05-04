Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Popular DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were also spotted, as well as famed Brittney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry who was reportedly dressed in her ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ outfit, complete with a live snake.

There’s no release date for this visual marvel as of yet, but to borrow a phrase from the heiress herself, “That’s hot”.

We can’t wait.

2. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the Queen reportedly had a row… about egg.

We’ve heard some ridiculous royal rumours of Meghan Markle and the Queen knocking heads, but this one takes the vegan, macrobiotic cake.

Let us explain.

In the weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, the Duchess of Sussex and head royal had an alleged tiff over eggs. Yep.

Conducting a taste test at Windsor Castle, the former actress claimed she could taste egg in the macrobiotic food she had requested for some of her guests.

If you read the term ‘macrobiotic food’ with a blank expression, think of a diet full of organic veggies and whole grains, and very little, sugar, eggs, meat or dairy, if any.

Royal expert and author, Katie Nicholl spilled the shared the gossip on Yahoo's Royal Box.

"[Meghan] got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, 'No, I can taste it, I can taste there's egg in this dish,'" she told host Danielle Stacey.