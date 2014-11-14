Everything you don't want to admit you want to know about THAT photoshoot.

We know. It’s almost annoying.

Kim broke the internet. Or, as Jimmy Kimmel said, “She may not have broken the internet, but she definitely put a crack in it.”

Butt But just in case you can’t stop looking at it (just like the rest of the internet), here’s a few things from behind the scenes.

BTB. Behind the Butt.

WHO MADE HER ASS SO SHINY?

Kim’s full-time oiler. Well, not quite. His name is Mario Dedivanovic, and he has been Kim’s make-up artist for seven years. That probably involves oiling Kim’s bum more than he realised. In the past, he’s even spent precious minutes decorating her butt with sand for a beach shoot. Hard knock life.

WHY DID SHE GO FULL NUDEY?

This is what Mickey Boardman, Paper magazine’s editorial director said: “It was her idea to take off her clothes and show more than her butt. But we [Paper] didn’t say “let’s do a cover with your butt hanging out.” She said she was willing to take her clothes off and one thing lead to another.”

It sure did lead to another. Apparently, Kim and the super famous photographer Jean-Paul Goude had only planned on recreating the iconic picture from 30 years ago.

A source said, “That was it. But Jean-Paul and Kim hit it off and they asked everyone to leave and they both got creative. No publicist, no magazine execs.”

WHEN DID IT HAPPEN?