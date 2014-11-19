entertainment

Kim Kardashian is oddly captivating talking about her body on Australian TV.

Important things happened on The Project last night.

News was discussed. Jokes were cracked. Kim Kardashian gave Rove McManus a tutorial on how to jut out his posterior at an angle that would support a champagne glass. The usual.

Butt But seriously, Kimmy K is back in town (seems to be here every twenty minutes this year) and still riding the wave of press following her shiny-bottomed nude magazine covers. She’s actually here to promote her new perfume or something. But everyone’s just asking about her booty.

And you know what? Her reasoning behind why she did the nude Paper magazine shoot was remarkably sensible and justified.

Empowering even…

Kardashian admitted to feeling insecure about her body while she was pregnant. She warned her family (you know them, all the K people) that she wanted to do a nude photo shoot when she felt ready again. The opportunity with French photographer Jean-Paul Goude arose, and Kim saw it as her chance.

“For me, it was something I knew I wanted to do, to make myself feel confident … as a role model I’m not saying that anyone else should do that, but for me … this was something that was going to make me feel confident and feel good. It taught me to do what you want to do. Everyone should do what they’re comfortable with and … I felt really positive and good about myself.”

34-year-old Kim spoke more on the topic to Richard Wilkins on the Today show this morning. “‘I had a really bad pregnancy and I gained a lot of weight and I did not feel good about myself. I felt probably the lowest I have ever felt in my life. Just yesterday I saw a clip of me when I must have been about eight months pregnant – huge!”

“It’s empowered me. I actually think I have a better body now than I did before.”

No regrets. Good on you, Kim. You sure made us look.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr-Iv5BXeYM

Kim’s most famous angle:
Kim at LACMA Art and Film Gala
8795396
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Thailand welcomes Kim
Kimye and former Major League Baseball player Barry Bonds
Cara Delevigne and Kim
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-14-19-pm
Kimye
Kim Kardashian's bum selfie
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kimye and North
8967738
Kim Kardashian
Kimye Wedding
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim in Mexico
Photo courtesy of Instagram
GQ magazine shoot
Kim wears Alexandre Vauthier dres
Kim + beach = booty
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-22-pm
Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian
9058876
Khloe and Kim Kardashian
GQ magazine shoot
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
8755255
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-14-52-pm
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-15-pm
Kim in Sydney
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim and Koala at Australia Zoo
Khloe Kardashian
7510e212495d11e2b44322000a1f92df_7
Kim onset at Kardashian Kollection shoot
Photo courtesy of Instagram
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-17-39-pm
Photo courtesy of Instagram
f0018b54496011e2831222000a9e08e7_7
Photo courtesy of Instagram
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-15-43-pm
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kardashian Kollection Photoshoot for 29th October Launch
Kourtney Kardashian
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim's first option for Halloween
Kim Kardashian
Kim wearing Yiqing Yin Jumpsuit
screen-shot-2014-11-12-at-2-16-03-pm
Kim Kardashian
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Photo courtesy of Instagram
Kim's street style
Kardashian Sisters
Photo courtesy of Instagram
8787652

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???