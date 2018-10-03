North West acts like an only child and every eldest child can relate.

So it seems big sister North West has a little bit of a problem with her younger siblings Saint and Chicago, and honestly, we’re not surprised.

Her mum Kim Kardashian explained in an interview on Ashley Graham’s new podcast Pretty Big Deal that the five-year-old isn’t exactly thrilled about sharing her parents and space with her little brother, two, and eight-month-old sister.

What Kim describes as North acting like an “only child”, eldest children everywhere recognise as pretty much exactly how they felt about their siblings as kids.

View this post on Instagram My little LOL Doll! ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

“North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” the mum-of-three told Ashley. “She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.'”

The 37-year-old added that her daughter had come up with the perfect solution to getting her little brother out of her hair.

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.'”

In the meantime though, the kindergartener is testing methods of keeping him away. And they feel very familiar.

“She has a sign on her door that says, ‘No boys allowed,’ She won’t even let Saint step foot in her room,” Kim said.